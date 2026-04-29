Veteran keeper to retire and focus on coaching, music

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Veteran Durban City goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali has laid bare his plans to retire at the end of the season to pursue a career in coaching, also to focus more on his music business.

Mtshali, 38, owns a record label, Unified Entertainment, and has a Safa D coaching badge.

“I am retiring at the end of the season because I feel like my time is up as a player. I haven’t been playing regularly in recent seasons, so I feel like I must make way for younger players,” Mtshali told Sowetan.

“I started preparing for retirement last season before we gained promotion to the Premiership. I started by getting my Safa D licence because I wanted to be a coach after football...to give back to the game. Also, I will not get a chance to be more hands-on with my music business.”

Mtshali, who also played for teams like Free State Stars, Black Leopards and Chippa United, among others, also revealed that he’s started negotiating with Durban owner Farook Kadodia to see if there can be an opening at the side’s DDC team at the end of the season.

“My dream is to start coaching at DDC or NFD [now known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship] level and establish myself there. I am already in talks with my chairman [Kadodia], but will go deep into it at the end of the season. The chairman has been supportive and he’s told me to go for my coaching dream and it will be seen if I get a chance to coach the side’s DDC team.”

Music wise, the shot-stopper from Newcastle is inspired by the likes of DJ Tira and Cassper Nyovest, who have both produced a number of big artists through their music stables Afrotainment and Family Tree respectively.

“I want to unearth new talent in the music industry. I started Unified in 2021 and my aim has always been to help aspiring artists from disadvantaged backgrounds,” Mtshali said.

Sowetan