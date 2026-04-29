Video gamers stand to win big as Shift Experience returns

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The first edition of the MTN Shift Gaming Experience 2026 took place at Rosebank Mall at the weekend. Now in its fourth year, the series rolls out across eight shopping centres nationwide from April through to August, building to national finals at Canal Walk, Cape Town, in August with a total prize pool of R350,000 on the line.

The competition centres on two titles: EA FC 26, the flagship football simulation, and Beat Saber, the adrenaline-fuelled VR rhythm game. Each mall stop hosts an online qualifier followed by a three-day in-centre event, giving players multiple entry routes into the competition regardless of where they are in the country.

“Shift has grown into something that genuinely reflects the diversity of South Africa’s gaming community,” said Christie Stanbridge, brand and campaigns marketing manager at Hyprop.

The touring schedule opened at Rosebank Mall, with an online qualifier on April 19 and the in-centre event running from April 24 to 26. It then travels to Somerset Mall in Cape Town (May 15-17), Woodlands in Pretoria (June 12-14), The Glen in Johannesburg (June 26-28), Table Bay Mall in Cape Town (July 10-12), Clearwater in Joburg (July 31 - August 2) and Capegate in Cape Town (August 14-16) before the final mall qualifier and finals take place at Canal Walk from August 26 to 30. – Sowetan Reporter