WATCH | Mphela urges Bafana to go with four strikers to the World Cup

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While many feel Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa are the same profile, former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego “Killer” Mphela wants both of them to make the final World Cup squad, also calling for the inclusion of two more marksmen.

Mphela wants Bafana coach Hugo Broos to go with four strikers to the World Cup, to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 this winter. “Keep both Foster and Makgopa and add another two...different profiles,” Mphela told Sowetan.

The retired centre-forward, who spearheaded Bafana’s attack during the 2010 World Cup on home soil, suggested the names of Iqraam Rayners, Tshegofatso Mabasa and even Khanyisa Mayo, provided the latter hits top form in the last few games of the season, as the strikers Broos should consider to bolster his attack for this winter’s global showpiece.

“You have Rayners who’s in form and can run behind defenders. He can finish as well, so I don’t understand why we are not including him [he was snubbed for the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco a few months ago],” Killer said.

“I like Mabasa but I don’t think he’s someone that’s in the mix. But if you talk about strikers who can come with solutions, he’s one of them. If Mayo was consistent, he’s someone I’d look at.”

In what will be a repeat of 2010 World Cup’s opener, Bafana will face Mexico in the first match of this year’s global spectacle in Mexico City on June 11. Bafana’s other Group A opponents are South Korea and Czechia.

Mphela is confident Bafana will come out of that group.

“Bafana have what it takes to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament. I mean, for them to qualify for the World Cup means they are competent. They qualified directly, unlike us in 2010 who qualified as hosts, so they have a strong team that can come out of that group,” Killer asserted.

Sowetan