Kaze criticises players’ poor attitude after 2-0 loss to Siwelele

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Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, Photo Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze suggested that his players’ attitude was not good as they lost 2-0 to Siwelele at Free State Stadium on Wednesday, describing the game as “one of their bad games” this season.

We didn’t have the mindset for this game from the beginning. We lost a lot of duels. — Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach

Chiefs’ old boys Teboho Potsane and Siphesihle Jeza scored in the first half to hand Siwelele only their seventh league win this season. Amakhosi, who had gone seven games without a defeat with five wins and two draws, next face Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 6.

“I would not say it’s complacency, but we didn’t have the mindset for this game from the beginning. We lost a lot of duels... we didn’t win our duels,” Kaze moaned.

“We were not there in the first half, and we got punished. We tried to react in the second half, but the reaction was too late. We were not at our best today. I feel it’s one of our bad games this season, especially the first half.”

Kaze also admitted that Wednesday’s result dented their ambitions of finishing in the top three. “It’s true that today’s result [against Siwelele] put a dent in our ambition. We need to rise up,” Kaze said.

“We still have four games, and as we said before, we want to finish as high as we can.”

Kaze views facing log leaders Sundowns in their next fixture as a motivation, vowing they’ll respond.

“The good thing is that our next game [against Sundowns] is a big one, and we are going to do everything to react and to show our character. It’s very good that it’s a big game that’s coming... for us to put ourselves in the right mindset to get into that game,” Kaze said.

“It’s a disappointment for everyone, and we hope that everyone is going to take the next game as an opportunity to rise up and to show that this club deserves to be at the top.”