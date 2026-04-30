Kruger on brink of promotion, Leopards face the axe

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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 02: Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Pretoria University FC and Kruger United at Tuks Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kruger United will be out to seal promotion to the Betway Premiership when they host Black Leopards in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) at KaNyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday (3pm).

The Village Boys are at the summit of the MFC table with 55 points and only need two more in their remaining three matches to confirm their place in the top flight next season.

With Baroka relegated after losing to Kruger last week, Leopards could face the same fate should they fail to pick up maximum points on Saturday. Should Kruger beat Leopards, they will reach an unassailable 58 points with two matches remaining.

Second-placed Milford and Hungry Lions, who are tied on 47 points, will only reach 56 should they win their three remaining matches, and this means Kruger will be champions should they win against Lidoda Duvha.

Kruger can also win promotion should they lose or draw against Leopards, if Hungry Lions and Milford also lose their respective matches this weekend.

Milford will welcome the Bees at Richards Bay Stadium on Saturday, while Lions will host Upington City at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium.

While Kruger will be looking to seal their place in the Premiership, Leopards are also desperate for a win as want to keep their slim hope of surviving automatic relegation alive.

Lidoda Duvha are second from the bottom with 25 points and are six points behind Midlands Wanderers, who have played a game less.

Leopards will have to win all their remaining matches, including the one against Kruger, and hope Wanderers don’t collect points in their last fixtures.

Should Leopards win all their matches, they will reach 34 points, with Wanderers on 31, with four matches remaining on their side. If they lose to Kruger, they will be relegated to the ABC Motsepe League and join fellow Limpopo side Baroka, who were demoted after losing to Kruger last week.

Fixtures (all matches will start at 3pm)

Tomorrow: Highbury v Wanderers, Nelson Mandela University; Casric v Baroka, Solomon Mahlangu.

Saturday: Milford v Bees, Richards Bay; Hungry Lions v Upington, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Kruger v Leopards, KaNyamazane; Pretoria University v Lerumo, Tuks.

Sunday: Venda v Leicesterford, Thohoyandou; CPT v Gomora, Athlone.

Sowetan