Players likely to influence final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Decide Chauke, Captain of Casric Stars FC competes with Siphamandla Ncanana, captain of Durban City FC and Fezile Gcaba in the box during the 2026 Nedbank Cup semi-final match at Chatsworth Stadium, Durban on 4 April 2026.

As Durban City and TS Galaxy prepare to appear in a second Nedbank Cup final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, we look at the key players likely to influence the match.

Darren Keet (Durban keeper)

Boasting 12 clean sheets from 26 league games this season, Keet has been one of Durban’s important players. The 36-year-old’s experience and leadership have been evident at the Durban outfit that’s mainly made up of youngsters. Keet was crucial in their road to the final, famously saving three penalties in a shootout to defeat Chippa United 3-2 in February.

Fezile Gcaba (Durban defender)

Gcaba, 27, has been in top form for Durban this season. He is a complete, aggressive and elite centre-back known for his commanding leadership, exceptional aerial ability and goalscoring prowess. He combines physical tenacity with technical skill. Gcaba is a warrior who excels at tackling and reading the game and thrives under pressure in big moments.

Ira Tapé (Galaxy keeper)

Tapé has been in sensational form, proving to be a decisive factor in their progression to the final. The 28-year-old Ivorian goalkeeper made two penalty saves against Milford to help them reach the final while also keeping a clean sheet against Mamelodi Sundowns in the second round as the Rockets progressed to the quarter-final.

Victor Letsoalo (Galaxy striker)

The 33-year-old is the joint top goalscorer in the competition alongside teammates, midfielder Sphesihle Maduna and Mpho Mvelase, with two goals. Letsoalo has been one of the most important players for the Rockets in this competition, having also found the back of the net in the semifinal win over Milford. Letsoalo’s experience will be key in the final against Durban.