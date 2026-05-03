Dladla hopes Durban City success will influence Kadodia to offer him permanent job

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Mfanafuthi Mkhize of Durban City celebrates goal with teammates during the 2026 Nedbank Cup final match between Durban City and TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 02 May 2026.

After their Nedbank Cup success when they beat TS Galaxy 2-1 to clinch the title at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Durban City interim coach Pitso Dladla hopes chair Farook Kadodia will give him the permanent job.

Dladla has been interim coach since the club parted ways with Gavin Hunt earlier this season, and apart from guiding the club to win the title, he has also helped them into the top eight, as they are currently seventh on the log table.

With four matches remaining before the end of the season, City have a good chance of finishing in the top eight, which will be an excellent campaign.

“When you are appointed as an interim head coach, it’s more of a collective effort. We work together with coach Ashraf Hendricks, Ronwen Fernandes and our goalkeeper coach. We discuss a lot of things; we make decisions together; we plan together,” Dladla said.

“I’m here representing them, but we recognise every component, especially in the technical team.

“We work hard; we sit; we discuss; we argue; but at the end of the day it is about the collective, not about the individuals.”

City will also participate in the Caf Confederation Cup next season after winning the trophy, and Dladla said they are excited about the challenge.

“It was important for us to win this cup, considering that we had just relocated to Durban last season, when we got promoted from the NFD to the elite league,” he said.

“Our first season in the Betway Premiership, and we can win this magnificent cup; for us as a team, it means a lot for the identity and growing the Durban City name.

“It also means a lot for the chair and the board of directors; it’s something they have been talking about — that we are the newcomers in the city and now we’re representing the province.

“Like you mentioned, playing in Africa, indirectly, that has now meant we’re representing South Africa, so it’s something that means a lot to us as a team, holistically.”

Durban City don’t have enough time to celebrate as they switch their focus to the league, where they will face Marumo Gallants at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Tuesday.