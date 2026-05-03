Downs take control of title race with win over Polokwane

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Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Mpho Mvundlela of Polokwane City during the Betway Premiership match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on April 3, 2026.

Mamelodi Sundowns have taken full control of the Betway Premiership title race following their 3-0 victory over Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

Goals by Iqraam Rayners, Tashreeq Matthews and Nuno Santos saw Sundowns complete a league double over Polokwane in a space of four days following their 1-0 win at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday.

Masandawana have reached 64 points and now lead Orlando Pirates by five points, having played a game more.

With just one loss all season, with an impressive run at home where they are unbeaten this term, Masandawana were looking to stretch their unbeaten streak to 18 matches in the league and put pressure on Pirates, who have a tough trip to Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

The Brazilians last lost a home league match on May 25 2024, when they were defeated 1-0 by Cape Town City at this venue in their final match of that season.

Since then, they have maintained a nearly flawless record at home in the league, with only Pirates and Stellenbosch managing to draw with them at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this season.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made two changes, bringing in Matthews and Thapelo Morena after their 1-0 win on Wednesday in place of Khuliso Mudau and Peter Shalulile. Polokwane made one change as Mpho Mvundlela returned from suspension to replace suspended Lebohang Nkaki.

It was another solid shift from Sundowns, dominating from the onset, pressing on the front foot and creating a couple of chances. Rise and Shine were forced to defend deep in their half, although they did have a couple of scares from counters.

Sundowns kept on putting crosses into the area, and it was not long before they opened the scoring as one of the crosses found Rayners, who sent a header into the far corner to score his 12th league goal of the season. Rayners latch onto a cross by Teboho Mokoena to head home.

Sundowns doubled their lead four minutes before the hour mark with a curling shot inside the box that gave Polokwane goalkeeper Lindokuhle Mathebula no chance to put the match beyond Rise and Shine’s reach.

There was still time for another goal as substitute Santos combined with Brayan León before slotting home past Mathebula.

Next for Sundowns is Kaizer Chiefs at this venue on Wednesday, while Polokwane will visit Richards Bay.