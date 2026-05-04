Playing back when unable to penetrate defence is not Mnini’s cup of tea

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Playing out from the back (or building up from the back) is a cornerstone of modern football, where teams prioritise keeping possession and starting attacks from the goalkeeper and defenders rather than kicking long.

It is a high-risk, high-reward strategy used to break down opponents’ high-pressing tactics and control the game.

But Joel “Ace” Mnini is not a fan of that approach because he says it gives defenders time to recover when they should be constantly under pressure.

“It is the disease today,” the 67-year-old former Moroka Swallows winger told Sowetan during an exclusive interview from his beautiful house in Dobsonville, Soweto.

“Generations have changed, I understand, and coaches have their own influence. We broke the defence by taking them on and that put them under pressure. Before you know it, they are tired and chances of committing fouls are plenty, and that is how we create beautiful goals,” Mnini said.

Celebrated as one of the country’s finest dribblers during the 1970s and 80s, Mnini made an example of the all-important goal he scored for the Dube Birds against Witbank Black Aces at Ellis Park in 1983.

Mnini said Thomas “Who’s Fooling Who” Hlongwane, the first player to be bought for the highest sum of money in the league in 1984 for R22,000, took three defenders.

“He rolled the ball to me and I controlled it past Ben Ntuli and I beat Cyprian Maimane [Aces’ goalkeeper], and we won the game 1-0,” said Mnini whose goal earned Swallows the Mainstay Cup.

The wing wizard also won the Golden Boot Award for the tournament that year.

“That is how important it is to take defenders on and not going backwards with the ball, which is a waste of energy,” he said, adding that comparing players nowadays to those of yesteryear was a bit unfair.

“Generations are not the same,” he insisted.

Asked if there is that one player who reminds him of himself during his heydays, Mnini said: “I have not; I played with my left foot. Just mention him if there is one; I won’t say there is none but I have not seen him.”

Mnini likes what he’s seen of Relebohile Mofokeng, who is an attacking midfielder for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana.

“He’s a very good player,” Mnini said, nodding his head. “He needs to make body contact more inside the 18-area box because once defenders touch him hard in that area and he falls, penalties can be awarded.

“I am not coaching him; it’s my opinion.

Bafana’s World Cup chances

Responding to a question about how far Bafana Bafana can go in the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico in June, he said they have the potential to reach the second round.

Bafana will play Mexico in the opening match of the global soccer showpiece at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.

Mnini is grooming youngsters in Dobsonvile. One of his three sons — Fuzile “Kwaito” Mnini, once played for the SA Under-23 national team.

Mnini took the opportunity to share his journey, which includes how he earned the nickname “Ace” and also how he joined Swallows.

Mnini’s journey

He started playing Zola Black Gorillas C Division, and was promoted to the first team at 13, playing against older guys.

At 18, he was recruited by Elijah “Boy Baard” Nhlapho, who was a feared figure and talent scout for Swallows.

“He asked me where Ace was, and I realised he did not know me, so I lied and said Ace went somewhere,” he said with naughty laughter. “I was scared of that man. My uncle arrived home late, and after I told him who was here and what I told him, he warned that I lied to the wrong person.”

Mnini says Nhlapho was back the following day.

“He spoke Tsotsi Taal with my uncle, and he came back the following day, which was a Thursday, and he picked me for a camp with Swallows.”

His first game for Swallows was the original Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates. He said David “Pine” Chabeli, the owner and boss of Swallows, asked Andries “Six Mabone” Maseko how he was.

“He told him that I was a good catch,” said Mnini who still has a boyish look. “I had trained with them on Thursday and Friday; they welcomed me well and encouraged me to play my game.

“I could not play my game; the grass was heavy and I was not fit, but I was not scared because I knew how to play. I was back training very hard for fitness and I never looked back.”

He earned the nickname “Ace” from playing with tennis balls (known as “ukuteka” in township language) in the streets of Zola with an older boy.

“I did wonders with the tennis ball and he said, ‘Yerr, I am playing with Ace here’, and that is how I became known as Ace,” said Mnini trying hard to control his laughter.

Playing for Swallows was enjoyable, he said, and his teammates, who were much older than him, gave him respect. “That is because I showed them respect they deserved,” he said, adding that young footballers must work hard and be disciplined.

Zola is a renowned township in the west of Soweto, which is referred to as Mzambiya or Mashona. It was notorious for gangsterism from the 1960s until the 1980s. It had a unique language, which included certain types of words such as “Kau”, which means “brother, dude, mate or guy”.

It is alleged that many residents of Zola were exiled in Zambia and placed under the leadership of Kenneth Kaunda, and that is how the term “Kau” arose to identify themselves and pay homage to that history.