A lot at stake as Magesi, Orbit clash in relegation battle

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POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 15: Allan Freese head coach of Magesi FC during the Betway Premiership match between Magesi FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 15, 2026 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Kabelo Leputu/Gallo Images)

Magesi and Orbit College face increasing pressure as they will battle to shake off automatic relegation at Seshego Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

The match comes at a crucial time of the campaign, with four matches remaining before the end of the season, and only a point separates them − Magesi at 14th place (21 points) and Orbit 16th with 20 points.

The outcome of the match today could play a decisive role in determining who avoids automatic relegation.

Results have not been consistent for either, and they head into this fixture following draws in their previous matches. Dikwena tša Meetse played to a goalless draw with TS Galaxy away, while Mswenko Boys drew 1-1 with Durban City, also away. Before that, Magesi had thumped Durban City 5-2 in a league match but could not build on that against Galaxy in their last match.

Orbit, on the other side, have not won in their last six matches, suffering four defeats and recording two draws. Their last win was on March 3 when they beat Galaxy 2-1 at Mbombela Stadium.

This showdown tonight is set to be a tense affair, with both desperate for points to try and avoid the chop.

Orbit have found life in the top flight challenging, as results have not gone their way, with just five wins in 26 matches highlighting their struggles.

Magesi also recorded four wins, 13 defeats and nine draws in 26 matches, and both teams will be eager to improve that run tonight.

Having brought experienced coach Allan Freese to try to steer them to safety, they will be hoping to build on their last two results.

Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants, who are 15th on the table and tied on 21 points with Magesi, will host wounded Galaxy at Petrus Molemela Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Galaxy are also not far from the relegation zone as they lead Gallants by five points with four matches remaining.

The Rockets will also want to bounce back from their Nedbank Cup disappointment after losing to Durban City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Sowetan