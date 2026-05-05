Title race far from over − Sebola

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Retired Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola is adamant that the PSL title race isn’t over yet, despite leaders Mamelodi Sundowns now enjoying a five-point lead, having played an extra game.

Pirates hope to reduce the gap to two points when they face Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Sundowns face third-placed Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versveld on Wednesday, and Sebola reckons, in the capital city, Amakhosi would not allow what would be their second successive defeat, having lost 2-0 away to Siwelele in their previous fixture last week.

“It’s not yet over. Sundowns won’t have it easy against Chiefs. I expect Chiefs to give Sundowns problems; hence, I believe Pirates are still in the race,” Sebola told Sowetan yesterday.

“Against Sundowns, Chiefs will come back stronger like they did against Pirates.”

Even so, Sebola, who established himself as a super-sub for Bucs in his heyday in the late 1990s, feels the difference between Pirates and Sundowns is that Bucs have been overreliant on three players in Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi, while the Brazilians “have quality” all round.

“Sundowns have a lot of quality players [whereas] Pirates only rely on three individuals in Mofokeng, Appollis and Moremi. If you close them down, Pirates never play,” the Bucs legend said.

Sebola has pleaded with Ouaddou to change his approach against Stellies tonight, telling him to play Appollis closer to Mofokeng and start both Yanela Mbuthuma and Evidence Makgopa up front.

“The coach must change his strategy against Stellies, who’ve always given Pirates tough times. It will be even more difficult now with Gavin Hunt there. Sometimes coach Ouaddou needs to surprise opponents by maybe starting both Mbuthuma and Makgopa,” Sebola stated.

“It’s crunch time now, so they need to go for a kill, especially in this away game against Stellenbosch. I don’t think Moremi will play after that injury he sustained in the derby. Mofokeng must continue to play in the middle, but put Appollis closer to him, not wide right.”

Fixtures (All midweek fixtures will start at 7.30pm)

Today: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Buffalo City; Magesi v Orbit, Seshego; Siwelele v Durban, Petrus Molemela; Stellenbosch v Pirates, Athlone.

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld; AmaZulu v Arrows, Moses Mabhida; Gallants v Galaxy, Petrus Molemela; Bay v Polokwane, Richards Bay.

Saturday: Gallants v Bay, Petrus Molemela (3pm); Orbit v AmaZulu, Olympia Park (3pm); Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm); Arrows v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (5.30pm); Sundowns v Siwelele, Lucas Moripe (5.30pm); Magesi v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (8pm).

Sunday: Sekhukhune v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm).