Orbit target four points in last three matches to survive

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Having given their survival hopes a huge boost with their 2-1 hard-fought victory over Magesi at Seshego Stadium on Tuesday, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye is targeting four points in their remaining three matches.

Pogiso feels a victory against AmaZulu on Saturday at home and a draw with Stellenbosch away on May 16 will be enough to see them retain their status before they host Orlando Pirates in their last match.

They moved above Magesi in the table after their win, courtesy of goals from Lucky Malatsi and Gomolemo Khoto with 23 points from 27 matches.

Motsie Matima scored the only goal for Magesi, but it was not enough.

“It’s a relief, but we are still in danger. We still have to fight in the next three games,” Makhoye said.

“In the last three games, if we can get a win and a draw, I think we will survive. The match against AmaZulu is very important because on Sunday, we will know where we are. This is going to be a big week for us.

”Either we get relegated, or we will live another day to survive. If we win, it will be a big boost for us.”

Makhoye said it was a relief to win against a side they are competing with to survive, but cautioned against being big-headed as they look to build on this in the last matches.

“It’s in our hands again because now we need to fight for every point that we play for. Magesi is playing Pirates this weekend and we are playing AmaZulu at home, and we’ve been doing well away — now we have to change that at home,” he said.

“We have to go back home to regroup; we got difficult injuries. I think the next two games are very important and we don’t want to leave it until the last game, where we play Pirates who are fighting for the league.

“So, we felt games like Magesi, AmaZulu and Stellenbosch, if we fight enough, those are the teams that we will get points.”

Orbit’s remaining matches:

AmaZulu home (May 9)

Stellenbosch away (May 16)

Pirates home (May 23)

Sowetan