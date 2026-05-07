Sport

Magesi coach Freese says survival is uphill battle as Pirates loom large

Magesi are at the bottom of the table after losing 2-1 to Orbit College on Tuesday

Sihle Ndebele

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Magesi FC at Orlando Amstel Arena on January 31. (Daniel Hlongwane)

Magesi coach Allan Freese has admitted that surviving relegation is now an uphill battle ahead of hosting title-chasing Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, where a win would see Bucs move top of the table.

Magesi remain rooted to the bottom of the table after losing 2-1 to fellow relegation candidates Orbit College at Seshego Stadium on Tuesday.

Second-placed Pirates are three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, needing to win against Magesi to occupy the top spot by virtue of a superior goal difference.

“We had an advantage because we were playing at home [against Orbit on Tuesday]. We depended on this home game, but we let ourselves down at home. It’s an uphill battle now … very much so,” Freese said.

“We are going to go out there against Pirates and play … we can’t hide, it’s a fixture and we must prepare for it and play it.”

Freese also confirmed that Siyabonga Ndlozi and Sifiso Luthuli, who are both on loan from Pirates, won’t face their parent club on Saturday as per their loan agreements.

After playing Pirates, Dikwena Tša Meetse will face Siwelele and Richards Bay at home and away, respectively. Freese suggested that his players were not fighting hard enough.

“The last three matches are do or die. Sometimes things are left with the players … they must also fight, I can’t fight alone,” the Magesi coach said.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Godongwana, Mantashe to help co-ordinate Sadc fuel, fertiliser supply mission

2

WATCH | Twenty families share two toilets after R24m project falls short

3

WATCH | Quadruple babies surprise for mom expecting twins

4

Minister throws daughter ‘under bus’ over ‘food aide’ scandal

5

WATCH | Morero calls for calm amid R10.3bn wage deal standoff

Related Articles