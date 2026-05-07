Record-setting Chaine a must for SA at World Cup, says Ouaddou

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The ball nearly goes into the net past Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine in their Betway Premiership win against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 3 February 2026.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says his record-breaking goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is worthy of a Bafana Bafana World Cup berth and hopes his national team counterpart Hugo Broos includes the 28-year-old goalkeeper in his final squad.

Chaine racked up his 18th league clean sheet of the season, breaking Pirates’ clean sheet record by a goalkeeper in a single season when they beat Stellenbosch 2-0 at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night.

The record of the most clean slates in the league by a Pirates keeper was previously held by Moeneeb Josephs, who kept 17, during the 2009/10 campaign under coach Ruud Krol.

“Chaine is an important player for us,” Ouaddou said.

I really hope that he will be part of the national team in the US. — Abdeslam Ouaddou

“I am happy for him that he broke the record and we still have some games [where Chaine can continue to keep clean sheets].

“I definitely hope that Hugo Broos will see his performance, and I really hope that he will be part of the national team in the US... he deserves it, and he’s working hard for that.”

Chaine has conceded just 12 goals from 27 league games so far this season. His 18th clean sheet also means that he has equalled the overall PSL-era league record of 18 clean sheets in a single season, matching Ronwen Williams, who achieved this in the 2022/23 season.

Chaine would be eager to set a new PSL record in Pirates’ last three games against Magesi, Durban City and Orbit College.

Broos snubbed Chaine for the last camp, where Bafana played two friendlies against Panama in Durban and Cape Town in March.

The Belgian mentor insinuated that the decision to overlook Chaine, who had established himself as undisputed second-choice behind skipper Williams, had to do with his attitude at Afcon in Morocco a few months ago.

Ouaddou stressed the importance of solid defence in Bucs’ title push, lauding it as a collective achievement, as they have conceded fewer goals (12) in the league than any other side.

“If you definitely want to win the title, you really need to have a strong foundation... you can’t win the title with a poor defence, that’s a fact. But at the same time you need to score goals, and in our team our top scorers are not strikers, but that doesn’t mean that they are bad... they are doing a great job,” Ouaddou said.

“I always say that my first defenders are my strikers, my frontline. Everybody has to work in the team. It’s a collective sport, and everybody has to be involved in the task whether we defend or attack.”

Most clean sheets by Pirates keepers

Sipho Chaine: 18 from 27 games*

Moneeb Josephs: 17 from 28 games (2009/10)

Josephs: 13 from 26 games (2011/12)

Wayne Sandilands: 12 from 27 games (2019/20)

Senzo Meyiwa: 11 twice (in 2012/13 and 2013/14 from 23 and 28 games, respectively)

NB: Francis Chansa, Josephs and Chaine also kept 11 clean sheets in the 2006/07, 2008/09 and 2024/25 seasons, respectively. Chansa played 20 games, while Josephs and Chaine played 25 each.

*season still on