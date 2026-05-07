WATCH | Chiefs target strong finish in remaining three matches

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After his team’s 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match on Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef wants his side to win their remaining three matches to finish the season strong.

The Glamour Boys maintained their top-three place with that Sundowns draw and lead fourth-placed AmaZulu by five.

Chiefs’ remaining three matches are against Sekhukhune United on Sunday at Peter Mokaba Stadium, AmaZulu and Chippa United.

Ben Yousseff was satisfied with the performance against Sundowns and said now they have to win their remaining three matches.

“We are always thinking about ourselves, about our performances. Every training session and at our meetings, I said the same thing because if this team performs very well, no one can stop us in the league,” Ben Youssef said.

“The process is there. There is a big difference this season from last term. The results are there. We have three games and we have to fight for maximum points.”

Having also played to a draw against Pirates last month before losing to Siwelele, Ben Youssef said the players had shown they are a big team.

“Before this game there was a lot of noise outside, from people discussing this match, but we showed that we are a big team. We are Kaizer Chiefs and we don’t come just to jog. We come to win and compete in every game,” he said. “Like we played the derby, we played this game and every match we play to win, and every fixture we want to come back with three points.”

Chiefs will look to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm, but will be without Mduduzi Shabalala, who is likely to be out for the rest of the season after picking up a shoulder injury against Sundowns.

“I hope that he will be ready again soon because this player was fighting to be part of Bafana Bafana and the Fifa World Cup.

“And as you know, we have to protect our young players because football is not like that. You can’t expect this kind of challenge and give only a yellow card. It’s not like that. You have to protect the players.”