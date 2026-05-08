ASA welcomes government aid for Soweto Marathon and offers guidance

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After sports minister Gayton McKenzie revealed that they will take over the troubled Soweto Marathon, Athletics SA (ASA) acting president James Mathane said they will sit down with the government to give them guidance about procedures that need to be followed.

McKenzie said the government would step in to pay the outstanding prize money, take over the race, and even open a criminal case against last year’s organisers, who have since disappeared.

This is after runners who won the race and those who finished in the top 10 are still waiting for their money, which is due to them.

Mathane said that any government intervention in the race must be handled carefully, as any interference could put SA athletics at odds with international governance rules.

“We are going to engage with the government to give them the guidance, and we are also going to engage with the CGA (Central Gauteng Athletics); remember, Soweto Marathon falls within the CGA area, and we cannot deviate from what the CGA is doing,” Mathane told media during the press briefing in Rosebank on Friday.

“CGA knows the rules and regulations. What we are going to do is sit the government down to say what they are coming up with. It’s a good initiative, [but] what needs to happen are federation processes and procedures that need to be followed.

“We are here to support everything that the government comes with.”

The race will not happen this year until the organisers pay athletes their monies, which is believed to be about R2m. Mathane admitted that it will be sad if the People’s Race doesn’t take place but that the Soweto Marathon must get their act together before they can host the event.

“This is not an ASA matter; it is a provincial matter. We will also sit down with the CGA to come up with interventions,” he said.

“This is a heritage event; we need to rescue that. If things go the way the government will say, we will see what we can do. Us as ASA, we want to see it happening, but it must come up with the right direction.”

Meanwhile, Mathane also insisted that president James Moloi remain suspended despite some reports saying he was reinstated.

He also revealed that they have advertised the post of the CEO. Terrence Magogodela has been serving as the acting CEO for a while.

“We are still sitting with what we have; the president was served with a letter to say that until the internal processes are being done, we are in the process of appointing the external senior counsel to sit in a disciplinary hearing because for this issue of Moloi we are engaging Sascoc, and they gave us the processes that need to be done.

“By the end of May, we should have done with the issue because it is something that will take a day or two, and it will be done. So, currently the status quo of Mr Moloi still stands.”

Sowetan