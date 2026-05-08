Leopards face automatic relegation this weekend

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Black Leopards will officially be relegated from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) to the third-tier ABC Motsepe League should they fail to win against Venda at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

With Baroka already relegated with a few matches to spare, Leopards are also in danger of facing automatic relegation. They are currently 15th on the log table with 25 points and are six points behind the Bees in 14th place.

Even if Leopards win their remaining two matches and Bees lose, they will still be relegated as they have a minus-nine goal difference, making it almost impossible to survive. They would have to score 10 goals in those two matches and hope Bees lose to survive.

It’s a daunting task for Leopards, who are on the verge of joining Baroka in the ABC Motsepe League.

With Kruger United already promoted to the Betway Premiership, the race for a playoff spot is still not decided, with Milford, Cape Town City, Hungry Lions and Casric Stars all fighting for it.

City will host Baroka at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, while Hungry Lions will visit Highbury at Nelson Mandela University Stadium. Milford will welcome the University of Pretoria at Richards Bay Stadium, and Casric Stars will be away to Upington City at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium.

Milford are second with 50 points and lead City and Hungry Lions by two points, who are both tied on 48.

Number two and three finishers qualify for the playoffs and will be joined by a Premiership team that finishes 15th on the log table.

Fixtures

All matches will start at 3pm

Sunday: Upington v Casric, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Gomora v Kruger, Malamulele; Leopards v Venda, Thohoyandou; Wanderers v Lerumo, Mpumalanga; CPT City v Baroka, Athlone; Highbury v Hungry Lions, Nelson Mandela University; Bees v Leicesterford, KaNyamazane.

Sowetan