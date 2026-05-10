We will fight to the last game against Galaxy, vows Cardoso

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Brayan León celebrates one of his goals for Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership win against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists his side will continue to fight until their last game against TS Galaxy on Tuesday and will see what happens afterwards.

The Brazilians are still at the summit of the table with 68 points, and lead second-placed Pirates, who have a game in hand, by three points.

The Buccaneers have a superior goal difference of +44 to Sundowns’ +37, meaning should the Buccaneers win their remaining two matches, they will win the league title.

Masandawana tried to reduce the goal difference when they beat Siwelele 7-4 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, but they were let down by their leaky defence after they conceded four.

A hat-trick by Brayan León, a brace by Tashreeq Mathews, and a goal by Teboho Mokeona, with the other an own goal by Nyiko Mobbie, secured the victory for Masandawana, while Ghampani Lungu also netted a hat-trick for Siwelele, while Relebogile Mokhuoane scored the other goal.

“It was a second match in less than 72 hours and this will be a third one. As you might understand, there will be another match that will be played in four days after a sequence of three matches in less than 72 hours,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“There is obviously a lot of concern on my part, as you might imagine. There is an attempt to also manage the context, but we can’t give up on winning our matches, so we will continue to the last minute of the TS Galaxy match to look for points.

“This is one of the best campaigns ever for Sundowns in the league. It’s important to notice that, but let’s get these three points and we will speak again.”

Cardoso also admitted that conceding four goals in their win against Siwelele spoiled what would have been a good win and would have reduced Pirates’ lead on goal difference.

Khulumani Ndamane made a mistake that led to one of the goals, and Cardoso said it’s because of fatigue.

“It’s very clear that he is tired. He is not so reactive and agile. Fatigue is not only physical, but it’s mental and the capacity to make tactical decisions is delayed a little bit sometimes.

“We just lost Keanu Cupido, Mothobi Mvala is still not available and Grant Kekana cannot play in the CAF Champions League final due to suspension.”