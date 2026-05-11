LISTEN | Ben Youssef congratulates Chiefs after qualifying for Caf

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Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Sekhukhune United FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 10 2026.

Having achieved their objective of finishing third and qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup next season, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef says the target now is to finish the season on a high note.

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Chiefs sealed their third-place finish with two games to spare after their 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United in the league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday following late goals from Tashreeq Morris and Mfundo Vilakazi.

Ben Youssef congratulated the club for qualifying for the Confederation Cup as Amakhosi showed huge improvement from last season, where they finished ninth with 32 points.

“I think a lot of times we said the minimum we can do this season is to be in the top three so we can play again in the Caf,” Ben Youssef told the media during the post-match press conference.

“I think for a team that is one of the biggest in SA and Africa, this is the minimum we can do. At least for now, we have qualified for Caf next season. Congratulations to the fans, the board, the technical team and the players.

“It’s not only our work, but a lot of people behind the scenes. You saw the performance of the keeper [Brandon Petersen], the defence behind him. If you see the team and the players coming out of the squad.

“I always say to them [players] that you are like the military so you have to be ready for any game. There is a fitness coach, an analyst and a doctor. I want to say congratulations to everybody.”

This is also the first time Amakhosi have recorded more than 50 points after they narrowly missed out on the title to Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2019/20 season.

Ben Youssef said they will have to go all out in the matches against AmaZulu away and Chippa United at home to win and finish on a high note.

“We have to continue to fight. We still have six points remaining in the league and we need to win these two games,” he said.

“Every time we have to reach the maximum of points this season.”