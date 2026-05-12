End nigh for Downs as ninth title looks impossible

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Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate the goal by Tashreeq Matthews (No 17, with back to camera) in their Betway Premiership win against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 3 April 2026. Picture:

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Perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are at risk of missing out on the championship for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

Sundowns are top of the table, but winning what would be their ninth title on the trot seems a mission impossible as second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have a game in hand, enjoy a superior goal difference, despite being three points behind.

Sundowns face TS Galaxy, who will be without suspended midfielder Tshepo Kakora, in their last league fixture at Mbombela Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

To be champions, the Brazilians first need to score at least 10 unanswered goals and hope that even if Pirates win both their remaining games against Durban City and Orbit College, they don’t score more than one in each game, which is very hard to foresee, given the fact that Pirates have scored 11 times in their last five league games.

Sundowns would also be champions if they beat Galaxy and Pirates fail to win both of their remaining games. Against Galaxy, the Tshwane giants will be without two of their key players in Khuliso Mudau and Jayden Adams, owing to suspensions.

With Thapelo Morena also doubtful after missing the last outing, a 7-4 win over Siwelele at home on Saturday, Zuko Mdunyelwa is expected to start at right-back.

Morena picked up an ankle injury in their 1-all draw at home to Kaizer Chiefs last Wednesday, where Adams was sent off. Marcelo Allende is odds-on to continue to partner Teboho Mokoena, like he did against Siwelele, in Adams’ absence in the midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will spare some players for the impending two-legged CAF Champions League final against Moroccan side FAR Rabat home and away on May 17 and 23 respectively.

Fixtures (all at 3pm unless stated)

Today: Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)

Saturday: AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida; Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay; Pirates v Durban, Orlando; Polokwane v Marumo, Old Peter Mokaba; Bay v Sekhukhune, Richards Bay; Siwelele v Magesi, Dr Molemela; Stellenbosch v Orbit, Danie Craven.