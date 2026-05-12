Safa ‘has received funding’ from government to implement VAR

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Safa says it is targeting the beginning of next season to roll out VAR. File photo.

After numerous empty commitments, South African Football Association (Safa) finance committee chair Mxolisi Sibam has confirmed the body has received the R20m in funding from the government to implement video assistant referee (VAR).

And the association says it is targeting the beginning of next season to roll out the technology that is long overdue in the Betway Premiership to assist referees who have been criticised for incorrect decisions.

“The government has been generous with us, they have given us R20m to implement VAR,” said Sibam in a press conference that followed Safa’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

“We are in the process at this current NEC meeting on Sunday to finalise the approval of that budget so we can start with the work.

Money is in the bank and I want to confirm that it is in a separate account that doesn’t include all the other transactions of Safa — Mxolisi Sibam, Safa finance committee chair

“Work has been going on for the past seven months and guys who are in charge of it are targeting that by start of next season it will be up and running.

“Money is in the bank and I want to confirm that it is in a separate account that doesn’t include all the other transactions of Safa. We have to comply with all the regulations of Safa and the government.”

Sibam said Safa will work closely with the PSL to establish VAR.

“There will be contact with the PSL because they will be the end user, but it is not only them who will be the end user. We also have the Super League for women football and our national finals.

“The fact that we are at this point shows that we have engaged and accepted money from government and it shows the commitment of Safa to implement the technology.