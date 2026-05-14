Bucs could be champs, Magesi could go down: What’s at stake in PSL this weekend

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Makhehlene Makhaula of the Orlando Pirates and Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium.

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There’s a lot at stake in the PSL this weekend, with Orlando Pirates expected to win their first maiden league title since the 2011/12 season, while two Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) teams to take part in the playoffs will be confirmed.

Here are some things that could happen:

Pirates will become league champions for the first time in 14 years if they beat Durban City in their penultimate league fixture at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Magesi will be relegated on Saturday if they lose away to Siwelele and Marumo Gallants beat Polokwane City away in a synchronised tie.

Golden Arrows will secure a top-eight spot should they beat Chippa United away on Saturday

Pirates’ keeper Sipho Chaine will keep his 20th clean sheet of the season if Pirates don’t concede against Durban

In what will be their last game of the MFC season on Sunday, Milford need to avoid a defeat away to Hungry Lions to finish second and secure a playoffs spot, while a Lions’ win would see them qualify for playoffs as well. Cape Town City need to beat Leicesterford away on Sunday as well to confirm their berth in the playoff.

Sowetan