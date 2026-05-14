Playoff spots up for grabs as NFD reaches season finale

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Decide Chauke of Casric Stars celebrates goal with teammates during the Nedbank Cup 2026 quarterfinal match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 07 March 2026.

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As Sunday is the final round of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), with Kruger United having already won promotion, and Baroka and Black Leopards already relegated, the focus now is on the battle for the promotion playoff spots.

The focus will be on Milford, Cape Town City, Hungry Lions and Casric Stars as they battle for second and third-place finishes.

Milford (2nd)

Milford are second with 53 points and lead third-place City and Lions, a side they will face in their last match away. A win for Milford will be enough to secure a place in the promotion playoffs, as they will be guaranteed to finish second.

Cape Town City (3rd)

The Citizens also have to win away to Leicesterford City to confirm their place in the playoffs. A win for the Citizens and Milford will mean they are the two teams who will participate in the playoffs.

Hungry Lions (4th)

Hungry Lions face a must-win against Milford at home. A victory will secure a place in the playoffs, as they will go ahead of Milford in the log table with 54 points.

Casric Stars (5th)

Casric can still finish in the playoff spot but will need other results to go their way. A victory against Gomora United at home will see Casric reach 52 points, and if Lions and City do suffer defeats, they will remain on 51, and Casric will qualify for the playoffs.

Fixtures

All games will start at 3pm

Sunday: Casric v Gomora, Solomon Mahlangu; Kruger v Bees, KaNyamazane; Leicesterford v CPT City, Dobsonville; Hungry Lions v Milford, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Lerumo v Leopards, NWU Mafikeng; Venda v Highbury, Thohoyandou; Pretoria University v Wanderers; Baroka v Upington; Casric v Gomora.

Sowetan