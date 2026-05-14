Six-way battle to confirm last-four places in PSL’s top eight

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Mfanafuthi Mkhize of Durban City celebrates his goal with teammates during the 2026 Nedbank Cup final against TS Galaxy at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on May 2, 2026. Picture: Backpagepix

With the Betway Premiership season reaching its conclusion and the top three already secured, the fight for the top eight is on, with six teams still in line for a place in the MTN8 competition next season.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have already confirmed they will finish in the top three, while AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United are likely to finish fourth and fifth.

Polokwane City (6th)

Sitting sixth on the log table with 39 points, Rise and Shine are left with only one match against Marumo Gallants on Saturday at home. They need a win to cement their place in the top eight brackets. A draw may also be enough to see them secure a place in the MTN8 next season.

Durban City (7th)

With two matches left for Durban, one against title-chasing Pirates this weekend and against AmaZulu, a win will be enough to see them finish in the top eight, as they will have 42 points and ninth-placed Siwelele will not catch them.

Golden Arrows (8th)

Abafana Bes’thende can secure a top-eight spot if they win one of their last two matches against Chippa United away and TS Galaxy at home. They lead ninth-placed Siwelele by four points. Should they beat Chippa this weekend, they would confirm their place.

Siwelele (9th)

Siwelele will have to win their last two matches and hope Arrows don’t win any of their remaining fixtures. Should they win against Magesi at home and Sekhukhune away and Arrows fail in their matches, Siwelele will go above Abafana Bes’thende to eighth on the table.

Stellenbosch (10th)

The Cape Winelands side are tied with Siwelele and Richards Bay on 33 points, with only a goal difference separating them. They also need to win their remaining two matches against relegation-threatened sides, Orbit College at home and Gallants away, while hoping Siwelele and Arrows don’t win their fixtures.

Richards Bay (11th)

The Natal Rich Boyz have a chance to finish in the top eight, but will need other results elsewhere to go their way. Should they beat Sekhukhune home and Magesi away and other teams above them lose, they could still finish in the top eight.

Sowetan