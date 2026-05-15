Decisive weekend in drop zone as Magesi face axe

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Abbubaker Mobara of Chippa United challenged by Sekela Sithole of Marumo Gallants during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Chippa United and Marumo Gallants at Buffalo City Stadium, East London on 4 March 2026 ©Yanga Nothanga/BackpagePix

Bottom-placed Magesi could be relegated tomorrow, should they lose away to Siwelele and Marumo Gallants beat Polokwane away in a synchronised fixture.

This is because a win for Marumo would put them at 26 points, leaving Magesi with a chance to finish with 24 points at most. Dikwena tša Meetse host Richards Bay in their last game of the season next Saturday, while Bahlabane Ba Ntwa play hosts to Stellenbosch in their synchronised own season finale.

It’s not only Magesi and Marumo who are not safe from relegation as Orbit College and Chippa United can still go down.

However, Chilli Boys are in a better position as they only need three points from their last two games against top-eight chasing Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs, who have nothing to play for after securing third spot with two games to spare.

Four points in their last two games against top eight hopefuls Stellenbosch and champions elect Orlando Pirates away and home tomorrow and the following Saturday respectively would see Orbit save their Premiership franchise.

Fixtures (all tomorrow at 3pm)

AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida; Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay; Pirates v Durban, Orlando; Polokwane v Marumo, Old Peter Mokaba; Bay v Sekhukhune, Richards Bay; Siwelele v Magesi, Dr Molemela; Stellenbosch v Orbit, Danie Craven