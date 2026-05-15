Downs count on home advantage in crunch CAF final first leg

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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has stressed the importance of making home advantage count when they host AS FAR in the CAF Champions League final first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday (4pm).

Adams said they will have to do well at home to have an advantage before travelling to the second leg next week.

Sundowns are aiming to end their 10-year wait by winning the Champions League. They last won the trophy in 2016, and after coming close to clinching the title last year before losing to Pyramids in the final, Adams reveals what lessons they took.

“I think for us as a team, we need to be better in our home games; we need to score more goals at home because you know if you go to that side, it is going to be difficult like always,” Adams said.

“You know, the North African teams at home are very difficult to beat. I think the positive is just to keep on playing our game and scoring goals.”

While coach Miguel Cardoso continued to criticise the gruelling schedule, which saw them play seven matches in 21 days, Adams also admitted that they have not been coping.

“I got the rest because of the red card; I think the other players are struggling as you can see during the games,” he said.

“Like close to the 90th minute, you can see the guys are struggling, but we had to push; that’s what we do, play a lot of games maybe in one week.”

After playing the Moroccans in the Champions League group stages last year, drawing both matches, the 25-year-old said they will not underestimate them.

“I think we should not underestimate them. I didn’t play last year, so I don’t know them,” he said.

“I think for us as a team, it’s just to focus on ourselves. We don’t focus on them and what they can do. But we’ll mostly focus on ourselves and just do our job. I think going into this one is very difficult because we came from a loss now, and I didn’t watch their results, so it’s going to be difficult for us.”

Sundowns will be without Grant Kekana, who is suspended for the match, while Keanu Cupido is also doubtful after picking up an injury during their 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs.

Sowetan