Kolisi bags new brand for the next year

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Amazon SA has announced that national rugby captain Siya Kolisi will serve as a brand partner for 12 months running through to March 2027. The collaboration will see Kolisi feature across Amazon’s marketing campaigns, customer experiences, and brand initiatives in SA.

The company will also support the Kolisi Foundation’s educational initiatives and community programmes in underserved communities across SA.

“Siya embodies resilience, leadership, and community – values at the heart of what it means to be South African,” said Robert Koen, Amazon managing director Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our vision is to be South Africa’s most loved store. Who better to partner with than the country’s most loved South African? Siya connects authentically with people from all walks of life and shares our commitment to making a real difference in communities across the country.

“We are proud to support the important work of the Kolisi Foundation, and we’re excited about the difference we can make together.”

Kolisi, who captained SA to Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023, has become one of the country’s most influential sporting leaders. “I’m excited to partner with Amazon South Africa at such an important stage of their journey in the country,” said Kolisi. “What stood out to me is a shared belief that growth should also create opportunity for others.” − Sowetan Reporter