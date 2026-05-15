Usuthu’s Mthethwa explains why Chiefs game is still vital

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Sibusiso Tshabalala of Polokwane City challenged by Sandile Mthethwa of AmaZulu during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between AmaZulu and Polokwane City at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on the 04 November 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

AmaZulu defender Sandile Mthethwa has narrated why their penultimate league fixture against Kaizer Chiefs is still important, despite that they now can’t finish higher than their current fourth position.

AmaZulu host Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm). Chiefs have already pipped Usuthu to third spot, qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup with two games to spare. Amakhosi are on 51 points, while at most Usuthu can reach 50 points. AmaZulu face Durban City away in their last fixture of the season next Saturday.

“We just want to maintain our position. All 30 games in the league are important irrespective of what’s at stake at that time,” Mthethwa said.

“Finishing on a high note boosts your start in the new season, so we can’t have the mentality to say this Chiefs game is a dead rubber. No! We’ve set a high standard, so next season one of the goals is to qualify for CAF tournaments.”

The Usuthu centre-back admitted that they wanted to qualify for CAF tournaments, insisting there was no time for a pity party. Mthethwa is optimistic that they will earn a CAF slot next term.

“Obviously, we wanted to qualify for CAF tournaments, but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Mthethwa said.

“Now there’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves, but we must just appreciate the little we managed to achieve this season. We were always the underdogs, so I really think we’ve done well.”

Mthethwa expects a tough outing against Chiefs, who’ve only lost one of their last five games, with three draws and a win. AmaZulu boast the same form guide as Amakhosi in the last five league matches.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy game... you can see they [Chiefs] have been doing well in the past few games,” Mthethwa noted.

AmaZulu would lose their fourth position should they lose to Chiefs and fifth-placed Sekhukhune United beat Richards Bay away in a synchronised fixture, as they are separated by only two points with Babina Noko.

Sowetan