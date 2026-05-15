‘We are not going to enjoy playing Pirates,’ says Durban City’s Nodada

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Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Chippa United FC at Orlando Stadium on November 25 2025.

Durban City midfielder Thabo Nodada says their penultimate league fixture against champions-elect Orlando Pirates at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday won’t be enjoyable, vowing to nevertheless give their all.

In what will be a sold-out affair against the newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions Durban City, Pirates need a win to seal what would be their first league title since the 2011/12 season. The Sea Robbers have finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns for the past three seasons.

“We are not going to enjoy that game [against Pirates]. I saw a record, I think they said the stadium is sold out. To be in the position we are in, why us [who play Pirates in a title-deciding fixture]?” Nodada said.

“Why do you come from a Nedbank Cup final [where they beat TS Galaxy 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium a few weeks ago] and you have a chance to decide something that’s so far out of your reach, you know? It’s a game of football, it’s 90 minutes. We will go there and do our best. If our best is better than their best, [we will win].”

Durban, who occupy seventh spot on the table, aim to solidify their position to play the MTN8 next term, where they will also be campaigning in the Caf Confederation Cup by virtue of being the Nedbank Cup champions.

Penultimate Betway Prem fixtures (all on Saturday at 3pm)

AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida; Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay; Pirates v Durban, Orlando; Polokwane v Marumo, Old Peter Mokaba; Bay v Sekhukhune, Richards Bay; Siwelele v Magesi, Dr Molemela; Stellenbosch v Orbit, Danie Craven.