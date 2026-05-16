Downs out to correct last season’s final defeat when they face AS FAR, says Lunga

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After falling short in the Caf Champions League final when they lost to Pyramids last season, Mamelodi Sundowns wants to correct the mistakes they made that contributed to that defeat when they face Moroccan side AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday in the first leg.

This is according to defender Divine Lunga as they look to go one better this time against the Moroccan giants.

The Brazilians will host AS FAR in the first leg in the sold-out Tshwane venue, and Lunga highlights what they have learnt in that defeat last year.

“I think the main focus now is on the Champions League because of how we are approaching the game on Sunday,” Lunga said.

“Last season, it was so painful to end our final like that, but I think that this season we are prepared for anything. We are going to go all out and bring our A game to make sure we win it.”

With Sundowns going into this final on the back of a leaky defence which saw them concede seven goals in two matches in the domestic league, Lunga admitted they would have to improve that if they were to take advantage heading into the second leg next week.

“I know it’s not a good thing for such a big team how we’ve been conceding, but we are working on it. We try to pull out our A game and try to defend more and not concede,” he said.

“All I can say is that here at Sundowns, there are so many good players that anyone can fit in at any time.

“So, I think whoever the coach is going to choose on that day, I always trust that everyone is going to pull out their A game so that we can help the team to win; it’s not ideal.

“We have to do our best, and then we will try to be strong in this game. It’s a Champions League game; it’s not just a game.

“It’s a final; we have to do our best in defending as defenders.”