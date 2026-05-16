‘Sekusele kancance’ song not enough to push Pirates to title triumph

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Evidence Makgopa celebrates his goal from the penalty sport in Orlando Pirates' Betway Premiership win against Richards Bay FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on the 11 March 2026.

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Sure, Orlando Amstel Arena has always been one of the most vibrant PSL stadiums this season, but the vibe was just a notch up on Saturday when the Buccaneers welcomed Durban City for their penultimate league fixture in what had already been a fantastic 2025/26 campaign.

Orlando Pirates, who had already bagged the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout this season, needed a win to clinch their first championship in a decade and a half. However, the match ended goalless, meaning the Sea Robbers now have to win their last game against Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium to be crowned new league kings.

Clear skies made it a perfect day for a football match that had a festival element, thanks to the DJ, who never missed a chance to get the crowd on its feet, blasting several smash hits such as Paris by Mthandeni SK Ft Lwa Ndlunkulu and Mafikizolo’s Uyoncengwa Unyoko to mention just a few.

You could just sense that it was an extraordinary afternoon for The Ghost, who’s been one of the most energetic home fans at this ground this season. A few minutes before Pirates finished their warm-ups, a striking white banner with “Thank you for a wonderful season” inscribed in black was pasted across the centreline.

That gigantic banner also sent the home crowd into frenzy, prompting them to start singing the now-famous Sekusele kancane song that’s been synonymous with these fans in black and white since they started to smell the league title. The singing had never been as loud as it was on Saturday, that’s for sure.

Perhaps hoping to rub off the title winning charm on coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men on Saturday afternoon, Pirates’ DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team, fresh from winning their first ever reserve league title last weekend, walked the length of the pitch, greeting and appreciating the fans after their heroics.

The pitch wasn’t as immaculate, proving to have taken some beating from the approaching winter season.

As the game dragged on without a goal, one could sense anxiety for those clad in black and white in the stands. The last few minutes was like a funeral as it sank in for The Ghost that Saturday was not the day to be champions.

Hundreds of fans had to stand, while others had to sit in areas designated only for the media as the stadium was seemingly over capacity.

Sowetan