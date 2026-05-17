Advantage Downs in Champions League final as they beat AS FAR

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Reda Slim of AS FAR chases Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns during the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, final, 1st leg match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, in Pretoria on May 17, 2026 in Pretoria.

At Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns have one hand on the CAF Champions League title following their hard-fought 1-0 win over AS FAR in the first leg here on Sunday.

Aubrey Modiba scored the only goal in the first half, and Masandawana will take a 1-0 lead to Morocco in the second leg next Sunday. The Brazilians will need to avoid a defeat in Morocco in the second leg to win their second continental title.

It was a solid performance from Sundowns as they dominated the match from the start despite the Moroccan side putting up a fight, but their quality and experience in this competition saw them register this crucial win.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso started with defender Keanu Cupido at the heart of defence. Cupido missed Sundowns’ last two matches against Siwelele and TS Galaxy due to a shoulder injury he picked up during their 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs earlier this month.

This was the third meeting between these two teams after facing each other in the group stages last season, with both matches ending in draws.

Sundowns did control possession as they looked for the early goal. But the Moroccan giants, who soaked up all the pressure, were a threat on the counter. They took a fight from Sundowns and looked dangerous on set play.

Sundowns, however, did manage to find the breakthrough from a set play when Modiba found the back of the net with a superb free-kick from 30 yards out, leaving goalkeeper Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti with no chance six minutes before the interval.

The restart was delayed by over 20 minutes because the video assistant referee (VAR) system was not working, and the match continued without it in the second half.

Masandawana also didn’t sit back and protect their lead in the second half as they searched for the second goal to take a huge advantage into the second leg. They had chances to increase their lead but failed to take them.

Brayan León and Kutlwano Letlhaku had big chances to increase Sundowns’ lead in the second half but failed to convert them.

AS FAR offered little going forward in the second half as Sundowns showed their class and will be desperate to turn around in the second leg at home.