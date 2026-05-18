Five players Broos should take to World Cup

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Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates at the Mhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay on April 10 2026. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

With hard-to-convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expected to finally announce his World Cup squad at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on May 27, we pick a few players who’ve raised their hands to be considered, despite being snubbed for recent camps.

Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Having established himself as Bafana’s second-choice goalkeeper behind skipper Ronwen Williams over the past two years, Chaine was mysteriously snubbed for the last camp in which Bafana played a two-legged friendly against Panama in March.

The 29-year-old Bucs shot-stopper has since been in top form, setting a historic PSL record by keeping 20 clean sheets this season. Sekhukhune United’s Renaldo Leaner, who took Chaine’s spot in the last friendly, has since lost form and subsequently become his side’s second-choice keeper, leaving Broos with no choice but to consider Chaine.

Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Kekana’s recent Bafana omissions are strange considering his experience and the big role he played when SA won bronze at the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast.

Kekena has hardly put a foot wrong this season, making him one of a few reliable centre-backs in the PSL. The 33-year-old should be an option for this World Cup, particularly because Broos’s centre-back choices in recent times − Khulumani Ndamane and Siyabonga Ngezana − have been struggling with form at their clubs.

Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs)

Brandon Petersen in action. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

Arguably among the best shot-saving keepers this season, Petersen should be in the Bafana squad if it is selected on merit.

With Williams, as skipper and as an established No 1 a sure bet to go, despite his recent loss of form, Broos should drop third-choice Ricardo Goss and select Petersen as his third choice after Williams and Chaine. Petersen has kept 15 clean sheets in 24 league games this season, inspiring Amakhosi to third spot.

Patrick Maswanganyi (Pirates)

Patrick Maswanganyi. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

With Broos’s most trusted playmaker Themba Zwane struggling for game time and Sipho Mbule, his second choice at that position, now completely out of the picture amid game-time struggles at club level, Maswanganyi becomes an option for the No 10 role.

“Tito”, as the 28-year-old Maswanganyi is affectionately known, has been in brilliant form in Pirates’ title run-in. He’s no stranger to the Bafana set-up and has scored eight league goals this season.

Lebohang Maboe (Chiefs)

As Bafana’s most influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena is showing signs of fatigue of late, having hardly rested in the past two seasons, Maboe offers something close to Mokoena’s talent.

Capped 17 times by Bafana, Maboe has been in top form for Chiefs, helping them to secure third spot. The 31-year-old midfielder boasts vast experience at international level as well.