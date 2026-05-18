IN PICS | Saturday’s title bouts at Emperors Palace

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie poses with boxing officials at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Siyakholwa 'One Way' Kuse and Melvin Jerusalem during their WBC international mini-flyweight fight. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Thobela Nyanda and Tyla Promnick during their mini-flyweight fight. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Boxing fans show their support for Sibusiso Zingange during his catchweight fight against Ntethelelo Nkosi at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Boxing fans show their support for Siyakholwa 'One Way' Kuse, newly crowned WBC international mini-flyweight champion, at Emperors Palace. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Johnny Muller fell to Jose Kadima via a first-round TKO at Emperors Palace. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Boxing fans show their support for Siyakholwa 'One Way' Kuse. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Lindiwe Nweke and Nosiphiwe Mthabela at the WBC international mini-flyweight fight at Emperors Palace. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Siyakholwa 'One Way' Kuse, the newly crowned WBC international mini-flyweight champion. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Tyla Promnick, South African mini-flyweight champion, after defeating Thobela Nyanda at Emperors Palace. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) From left, Boxing South Africa CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, board chairperson Ayanda Khumalo and WBC supervisor Peter Ngatane hosted WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, extreme right, at Emperors Palace on Saturday night. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Tyla Promnick at Emperors Palace. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Siyakholwa 'One Way' Kuse and Melvin Jerusalem during their WBC international mini-flyweight fight. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Tyla Promnick won South African mini-flyweight champion after defeating Thobela Nyanda. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Siyakholwa 'One Way' Kuse and Melvin Jerusalem during their WBC international mini-flyweight fight. Picture Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo) Siyakholwa 'One Way' Kuse at Emperors Palace. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)
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