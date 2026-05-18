Relegation battle goes to final day as Magesi, Orbit and Gallants face anxious wait

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POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 15: Allan Freese head coach of Magesi FC during the Betway Premiership match between Magesi FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 15, 2026 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Kabelo Leputu/Gallo Images)

With one match remaining in the Betway Premiership, the relegation fight will be decided on Saturday after Magesi, Orbit and Chippa United suffered defeats this past weekend.

Magesi are at the bottom of the table with 21 points, three behind 15th-placed Orbit, who lost 2-0 to Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Magesi lost 1-0 to Siwelele but could still escape relegation on the final day with a win at home against Richards Bay if other results go their way. They will hope Orbit loses by four goals against Orlando Pirates to go above them and avoid automatic relegation.

A draw for Orbit against Pirates will be enough to avoid automatic relegation and could see them go above Marumo Gallants into 14th place should they fail to win their last match against Stellenbosch at home. A win for Orbit against the Buccaneers will all but secure their Premiership status again next season.

Gallants need to win their match against Stellies at home, as that will see them avoid relegation.

They are tied on 24 points with the Mswenko Boys but have a -17 goal difference to Orbit’s - 24.

Chippa United are also not safe, as they can still finish in the play-off spot should they lose their last match against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium and Orbit and Gallants win their matches. Chippa are already on 25 points and have avoided automatic relegation, as Magesi would finish on 24 points should they win their last match.

The Chilli Boys just need to win their last game against Amakhosi to be safe. Even a draw would be enough, provided other results go in their favour in other matches on Saturday.