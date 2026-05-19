Allende counting on Downs experience in Morocco to see off AS FAR

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Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Remo Stars at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 26 October 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

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As Mamelodi Sundowns take a slender 1-0 lead to Morocco for the CAF Champions League final second leg against AS FAR in Rabat on Sunday, midfielder Marcelo Allende is banking on their experience in North Africa to get a result.

Allende said they expect a hostile environment in Morocco, but that their previous experience there will be key as they look to complete the job and clinch the title.

Masandawana played in Morocco against AS FAR in this competition last year. They have also faced Wydad Athletic and Raja AC in the country before, and Allende said they know what to expect.

“It will be a different game from the one we played at home. They have their people there, but we have our strength also... and I think we will fight that side and bring the cup to our fans,” Allende said.

“I think we have experience playing in Morocco, we played against Wydad, Raja and AS FAR last year in the group stage, so we know what’s coming. We are preparing the best way [possible].”

Although their 1-0 lead may not be enough as Sundowns should have scored more goals at home in the first leg, Allende said the positive is that they have not conceded away goals, meaning AS FAR will be more under pressure.

“It was an important win without conceding a goal at home and we all have a week now to prepare the best way for the second leg,” he said.

“We know how important this tournament is for the club and we will keep pushing, and the target is to lift this trophy now.”

The 27-year-old Chilean international also admitted that fatigue has caught up with them after a grueling schedule in the past few weeks, but that they will do their best to win the title.

“We are coming from a lot of games in the last part of the season, but we are Sundowns. We know we have a lot of games and many competitions and this is the price you pay when you play in this kind of a club. I think everyone is clear on this and we have a good mentality.”

Sowetan