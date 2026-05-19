Mongoya plans to repay Kruger with strong PSL performance next season

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Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Pretoria University FC and Kruger United at Tuks Stadium on March 2 2025 in Pretoria. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya is determined to repay the faith shown by the club after they confirmed he will be in charge in the Betway Premiership next season, having steered them to promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).

Mongoya plans to give back to them by working hard for the team and getting consistent performance.

Kruger were officially crowned the champions of the MFC after winning promotion to the premiership.

“More than anything, I’m humbled by the club showing that confidence because, firstly, I’m grateful that they took a risk with a young coach this season,” Mongoya said.

“Unknown members of the technical staff who are unknown in football. But I know these are people who will put in a lot of effort to make sure we have a successful season. More than anything, I’m grateful to the management of the club for giving an opportunity to the young coach and for them to show the vote of confidence to say we can continue in the premiership, and I appreciate that.

“I can only give back to the trust they showed in me with the best performances and doing my best in the premiership.”

Mongoya emphasised the experience of some of the players in the team who have won cups before after guiding the younger ones during their successful campaign.

Players such as Celimpilo Ngema, Khethukuthula Ndlovu, Ntsikelelo Nxadi, Wandisile Letlabika and Ntsako Makhubela have played a role in their promotion this season.

“We had a few players who have won this league before in our team, and I think if you look at that and for the ones that won it for the first time, I think it was a touching moment for me,” he said.

“The guys put in a lot of effort, and I’m happy for the boys and the technical team.”