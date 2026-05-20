Sundowns finally depart for Morocco for CAF game with AS FAR

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Khulumani Ndamane and Grant Kekana during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 Final 1st Leg Mamelodi Sundowns Training at Chloorkop on 14 May 2026.

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Mamelodi Sundowns officially left for Morocco on Wednesday morning after they were delayed due to issues with obtaining a landing permit for their chartered flight in Rabat.

Sundowns’ departure for their CAF Champions League final return leg, set for Sunday, was delayed on Tuesday after they failed to get a landing permit.

The Brazilians left via Libreville, Gabon, where they will refuel before flying to Morocco after the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) intervened.

Despite applying in advance, the required landing permission in Rabat was not approved in time, forcing a 24-hour delay on Tuesday.

The delay is being viewed as part of mind games ahead of the return leg with AS FAR trailing by 1-0 following their defeat at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria at the weekend.

This means Sundowns will only have a few days in Morocco to adjust and prepare following delays in their departure on Tuesday.

Masandawana only need to avoid defeat to clinch their second title on Sunday, following their win last Sunday in Pretoria, and will hope the mind games from Morocco will spur them on to go all out and win the title.

The first leg in Pretoria was marred by a few incidents, including violent clashes in the stands between Moroccan fans and the South African police, Sundowns supporters and stadium security, as well as a malfunction in the VAR system that delayed the start of the second half by about 21 minutes.

Sowetan