EXPLAINER | What’s at stake in the season finale

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Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 28 February 2026.

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As the season comes to a close on Saturday in the final matches, there is still a lot that could happen in the log table.

Orlando Pirates will win the league title if they secure a victory against Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium, while Magesi could be relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship should they lose to Richards Bay at Seshego Stadium.

Here are some things that could happen on the final day:

Pirates will finally clinch the league title if they beat Orbit in their league do-or-die fixture at Mbombela Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who are in Morocco for the CAF Champions League final, will retain their record ninth league title if Pirates draw or lose to Orbit tomorrow.

Magesi will face automatic relegation should they fail to win against Richards Bay at Seshego Stadium. A draw would not be enough for them, as they need a win and will hope other results favour them.

Orbit will avoid finishing in a playoff spot should they beat Pirates in their match and Marumo Gallants lose to Stellenbosch at home. Orbit can still avoid the playoffs should they draw against Pirates and Gallants lose to Stellenbosch.

Gallants may drop to a playoff spot if they lose to Stellies and Orbit draw with Pirates.

Chippa United can drop to the playoff spot should they lose to Kaizer Chiefs in their match, while Orbit and Gallants win their fixtures.

Durban City can confirm their place in the top eight with a draw against AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at home. They are eighth on the log table with 39 points and ninth-place Stellenbosch have 36 points.

Sowetan