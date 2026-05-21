Seema would love to have Zwane and Mashiane again next season

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Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema is keen to have Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane again next season, but their future remains in the hands of parent club Kaizer Chiefs.

Zwane has featured seven times for Siwelele this season, while Mashiane has played just once. They are expected to return to Chiefs at the end of the season, but Seema feels they can still add value at the club next season, especially if they do preseason with the club.

“If they are available, why not? I cannot say much about them because they are not our players. It is not our decision to make,” Seema said.

“I need to work with them from the beginning of the season, in preseason, and then we set our goals. They are good players, and every coach would love to have them in their team, but unfortunately, time was not on their side because this team had to win games, and we had to save ourselves.

“Games were coming thick and fast because of the World Cup, so we had to work hard. There are players that, if their teams want us to have them, we can definitely have from the pre-season because I can tell you they are good players.”

Seema also gave an update on striker Zakhele Lepasa, who has struggled for game time this season since making his switch from Orlando Pirates.

Lepasa has featured in three matches and has not scored a goal this campaign.

“Zakhele has been working hard. I’m sure we will have a chance to look at him. He is pushing himself. He has not played for a long time, and he is one guy who is very strong mentally,” he said.

“I cannot say much about him because he didn’t get too much game time. We will see him more since most of them didn’t do pre-season and didn’t have game time with their clubs.

“He is a very good player and he is working hard. Everyone will go for pre-season, and we will see from there.”

Siwelele will end their campaign away to Sekhukhune United on Saturday, and Seema said they are going all out for a win.