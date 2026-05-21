Usuthu to give more opportunities to local boys

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AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has promised that Usuthu will give more opportunities to youngsters from various KZN townships and villages.

Zwane’s promise is motivated by the rise of his 20-year-old midfield workhorse Sphamandla Zikhali, who hails from the rural area of Mtubatuba in the northern part of the province. The Usuthu coach believes there are many more talented players like Zikhali that the club can unearth.

“These players have done well for themselves this season, but I’d single out one player, Zikhali. He’s been having a great season. Against Chiefs [at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where they lost 1-0 on Saturday], even Lebo [Maboe] came to me and asked where we got him from,” Zwane stated.

“I told him [Maboe] that credit must go to the club, especially coach Neil and coach Ayanda because I found him here. Going forward, our main focus will be on giving more opportunities to the boys from townships and villages around Durban... rural areas. If Zikhali can play like this, it means there’s a lot of talent in the province.”

Zikhali was promoted from Usuthu’s DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team last November. The diminutive midfielder has played 12 league games, with one goal. Interestingly, Zikhali is the younger brother of fellow midfielder Lindokuhle Zikhali, who is on the books of Richards Bay.

Usuthu face provincial rivals Durban City in their last fixture of the season at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday, hoping for a win to cement their fourth spot. “This position four loves us, so it’s up to us to keep it. We’ve been number four for the better part of the season,” Zwane noted.

“We should have secured it long time ago, but we let ourselves down in games like the one against Arrows [that ended 1-all after Arrows equalised in stoppage time at Moses Mabhida early this month] ... there’s a number of games where we failed to win because we didn’t take our chances.”

Sowetan