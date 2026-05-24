Ethiopia’s Esa shatters record to win Cape Town Marathon

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Mohamed Esa of Ethiopia won the 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in a new course record 2:04:55, which is the fastest time ever run on African soil.

Three of the four course records in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon were shattered on a spectacular day of racing in equally spectacular weather on Sunday, as the fastest field ever assembled for an African marathon brought world class racing to the Mother City.

This is excellent news for the event, which is already the premier marathon in Africa and about to complete the final phase of the candidacy process to become an Abbott World Marathon Majors event.

The elite men’s race was won by Ethiopia’s Mohamed Esa in a scintillating 2:04:55, shattering the course record of 2:08:16, set by another Ethiopian Abdisa Tola in 2024. He was followed over the line by countryman Yihunilign Adane in 2:04:59, with Kenyan Kalipus Lomwai third in 2:05:06. The men’s race saw the first 10 runners all finish under the previous course record, with the top 10 including two 2:04 times, three 2:05 times, three 2:06 times and two 2:07s.

Esa came into the race with the fastest season best time, having run 2:04:49 in the 2025 Chicago Marathon, and he made that form count as he surged in the final three kilometres to break up the leading pack of four. He then surged again in the final kilometre to cement the win. His 2:04:55 is the fastest marathon ever run on African soil, beating the 2:06:32 run by Hicham Laqouahi of Morocco in his own country in 2020, and the Ethiopian’s time also becomes the new South African all-comers record.

The first South African home was former three-time winner of the race Stephen Mokoka (2:10:48 for 13th place), and he was followed home by Matlakala Bennet Seloyi with a personal best 2:12:17, and debutant Anthony Timoteus, posting a solid 2:13:04 in his first attempt at the distance. The man considered by many to be the greatest marathoner of all time, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, was 16th home in 2:13:29.