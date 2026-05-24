It will be up to the management to decide our future, Kaze

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Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. File photo:

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze says they have built a strong foundation for the new season, and it will be up to management to decide if they will continue leading the club next campaign.

Amakhosi finished the season in third place, a huge improvement from the previous campaign, where they ended ninth and missed out on the top eight.

After ending the campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, Kaze said they will meet the management and they will decide on what will happen.

Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef were officially appointed as co-coaches to lead the club until the end of the season after the club parted ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The duo, who initially arrived at the Naturena-based club as assistants to Nabi, took full charge after the club mutually parted ways with the coach.

“It’s up to the board next week; probably we will meet to assess the season as well as the coaches. Things we have to put on the table — we believe we pushed the team forward,” Kaze told the media during the post-match press conference.

“It’s going to be discussions between two parties, and I’m pretty sure you will get the information.

“The report we will submit at the end of the season to the club management will also be recommendations about what should be done because we know the expectations next season are going to be high and this club needs to play for trophies.”

As much as he believes they have done well, Kaze also feels they should have done better than what they achieved, saying they should have challenged for one of the trophies.

“I’m not happy with the season; I’m sure we could have done better in some matches and winning trophies. But I’m confident about the future. We have set standards,” he said.

“We have brought back belief and pride to the team, and now is the time to look for those trophies.

“The youngsters played very well. I’m hopeful that the future is bright for the youngsters; it’s just unfortunate that we didn’t finish with a win in a tremendous run in the league. But I’m sure what we saw this season is just the beginning of better things and trophies in the future.”