WATCH | Ouaddou hints exit, reveals he almost quit two games into the job

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Revealing that he almost resigned when he lost his first two league games, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has hinted that he may not return for the new season after helping the club win their first championship in 14 years.

Pirates sealed the deal on the final day of the 2025/2026 season, beating Orbit College 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. The result also relegated Mswenko Boys, who scored two crazy own goals against Pirates, after just one season in the Premiership.

Now, after securing the league title, his third trophy since joining the club before the start of the season, Ouaddou says he’s tired and lacks energy, insinuating he might leave after just one successful term.

“I had a chance to play for 17 years at the high level [he played for teams such as Fulham in England and Olympiacos in Greece], so you can imagine that I am not chasing contracts; I am not chasing money,” Ouaddou said after beating Orbit to win the league.

“I am doing this job out of passion. I wanted to do it on my continent, in Africa, but you need energy; you need power. You need motivation to do this job because to lead Pirates isn’t easy.”

The length of Ouaddou’s contract is unknown, but some have suggested he’d only penned a one-year deal. Ouaddou’s exit would mean that history repeats itself at Pirates, as a few coaches such as Gordon Igesund and Ruud Krol, among others, left after winning the league in 2001 and 2011, respectively.

“My only wish now is to rest and be with my family and think about the future. You can’t lie to people; this job is very difficult and you need all that psychological capacity to lead such a project,” the Pirates coach said.

Ouaddou also narrated how he nearly resigned when Pirates lost their two opening league fixtures at home to Sekhukhune and away to his former side, Marumo Gallants, last August.

“So, when I lost those two games, I didn’t have any other choice but to propose my resignation to my management. I am an honest man. I am not chasing contracts and I am not chasing money, but I am doing this job for love,” Ouaddou reflected.

“If people don’t like me, what can I do? I just had to give my resignation and not ask anything but shake hands and take my flight back to France. But my management didn’t want to hear about that; they said, ‘No, we interviewed you maybe more than five times, we listened to you, and we know exactly that you’re the man that can lead us to the Promised Land.’

“They supported me and gave me the trust, so credit must go to them.”