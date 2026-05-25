McKenzie to write to Sundowns about Cardoso’s continuous criticism of PSL

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The minister of sport, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, says he will write to Mamelodi Sundowns to request that their coach, Miguel Cardoso, cease his continuing criticisms of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

After Sundowns won the CAF Champions League title on Sunday following their 2-1 aggregate win over AS FAR in Rabat, Morocco, Cardoso took another swipe at the league during the post-match press conference, saying, “It is important that if South Africa is to have one team to win again soon, some dynamics have to change, to provide the right conditions.

It is time the people in charge of South African football think about what they want in terms of the development of football in the country — Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

“Today, we had three potential Bafana Bafana players who could not play. Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba and Bathusi Aubaas.

“The last month exposed something not normal.

“They could have been very useful to us. It is time the people in charge of South African football think about what they want in terms of the development of football in the country.”

This irritated McKenzie, who wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter) that Cardoso cannot continuously talk badly about how the league is run.

“We are happy for Masandawana, but we cannot continuously be told by this coach about how bad our league is. We, like everyone else, have challenges, but we have the best-run league in Africa. Stop talking down on SA. We will write to Sundowns to complain today,” McKenzie said.

“Listening to Cardoso, you would think everything is wrong with our league. He says these things without providing any proof. We are working very hard to bring in sponsors and this type of nonsense spewed sets us back tremendously.”

The Portuguese coach has been criticising the PSL for many things, including the absence of Video Assistant referee (VAR), Sundowns’ tough schedule, the poor state of pitch conditions across the country, and many other things.

Sowetan