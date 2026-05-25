Where are they now? The last Pirates starting XI to win the league, in 2012

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Benni McCarthy, Oupa Manyisa, Siyabonga Sangweni, Lucky Lekgwathi, and Senzo Meyiwa have all continued to build their legacy after their 2011/12 premiership league triumph. Oupa Manyisa, Siyabonga Sangweni, Lucky Lekgwathi, and Senzo Meyiwa at the club's awards ceremony at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening. PHOTO: VELI NHLAPO

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Following Orlando Pirates’ league triumph, their first in 14 years, at Mbombela Stadium at the weekend, we trace Bucs’ starting XI in their victorious 2011/12 Premiership league-clinching match against Golden Arrows on May 19 2012, the last time they won the league before Saturday.

Moeneeb Josephs: Serving as Kenya national team goalkeeper coach under his former Bucs teammate Benni McCarthy, who’s the head coach.

Lucky Lekgwathi (Captain): Betway Premiership and MTN8 ambassador, while he also owns a successful restaurant business.

Rooi Mahamutsa: Still active and was playing for second-tier side Gomora United in the just-concluded season.

Siyabonga Sangweni: Been keeping a somewhat low profile in his hometown of Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal, where he organises a successful football tournament every year.

Thabo Matlaba: Plays for Golden Arrows.

Oupa Manyisa: Betway Premiership ambassador.

Andile Jali: Just retired a few months ago and ventured into farming, while he’s also a Nedbank Cup ambassador.

Tlou Segolela: Based in Limpopo, where he served as Magesi’s DDC coach in the just-ended campaign.

Daine Klate: Has established himself as a very promising coach, with Durban City’s DDC team the last side he coached until he left in December.

Thulasizwe Mbuyane: Football pundit for Podcast and Chill Network.

Benni McCarthy: Head coach of Kenya national team.

Sowetan