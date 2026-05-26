Motsepe proud of Cardoso achievement, and backs him to stay at the club

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Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe has expressed continued faith in coach Miguel Cardoso after he delivered the CAF Champions League title, saying the club is heading in the right direction with him.

Cardoso has endured a love-hate relationship with Sundowns supporters, who viewed him with scepticism.

But having silenced those who doubted him by winning the club’s second star when they beat AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate in the final in Morocco on Sunday, Motsepe was very proud of how he had turned things around at the club in what he described as a difficult season.

“I’m not sure vindication is the feeling that I have. I feel very proud of the coach. I feel very proud of the group because that belief that I had and that conviction that I had was because of the group,” Motsepe explained to the media during their arrival at OR Tambo airport on Tuesday morning.

I saw the way the group responded to the coach in the tough times and the way the group pulled each other together in the tough times. That gave me a lot of confidence — Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe

“I saw the way the group responded to the coach in the tough times and the way the group pulled each other together in the tough times. That gave me a lot of confidence.

“At the same time, the things that we spoke about during the interview before he came into the football club. The ambitions and the vision that he had and how he wanted to instil his tactics and his philosophy in our club, it was very interesting and exciting for me because he spoke a lot about the emotions, the individuals and where we were before the coach came. We had a talented squad.

“I think what happened was that there was something that needed to click within the group, and credit must go to the coach and the technical team for finding that ability to help us click.

“But also I think it was a tough time. Some circumstances demanded that the group either sink or swim. How they reacted gave me a lot of confidence when times were tough to believe in the project.

“We are very proud of where we are now. We are just grateful that we can stand here as a group and support the coach together.”

As Sundowns will look to defend the title next season and reclaim their Betway Premiership crown, Motsepe is confident Cardoso will continue to bring success to the club.

“We’ve achieved something very special now. The question is, going forward, can we do it more, can we continue to write this very special story that we’ve written so far this season?” he asked.

“I believe that where the club is heading right now is the positive direction. We will have discussions and they are in a much more positive position even than before the coach joined the club.”

Sowetan