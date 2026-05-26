We pick six players Broos is likely to leave out of Bafana World Cup squad

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Safa says Hugo Broos will be considered if he decides to continue coaching the senior national team.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will today name his final 26-man World Cup squad at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Pretoria.

Broos will have some difficult decisions to make as he cuts the squad from 32 to 26. One of the biggest headaches will be the goalkeeping department, where Sipho Chaine and Brandon Petersen are vying for third spot behind regulars Ronwen Williams and Ricardo Goss.

We pick six players who are likely to miss out:

Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs)

Cross has never been part of Bafana under Broos, so it would be a miracle for the defender to be selected for the World Cup despite an impressive performance for Amakhosi towards the end of the season.

Bradley Cross of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on January 08, 2025 in Johannesburg. (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City)

The midfielder was viewed as a surprise inclusion in the preliminary squad. He had an excellent campaign with Durban, but having not been part of Broos’s squad before, he is expected to be omitted. He faces tough competition in midfield, where the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha and Siphelele Sithole are way ahead.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 16: Brooklyn Poggenpoel of Durban City during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Durban City at Orlando Amstel Arena on May 16, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images) (Lefty Shivambu)

Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

With Williams established as the number one goalkeeper and Goss preferred as second choice, Chaine is likely to miss out. The Bucs man was surprisingly dropped by Broos from the previous camp due to alleged ill-discipline during the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. Broos is likely to pick Petersen, who has done everything to convince him he is worthy of a place in the squad.

Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates at the Mhlathuze Sports Complex, Richards Bay on the 10 April 2026 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union)

Makhanya is yet to earn his first cap for Bafana but a World Cup place may be beyond him. The 22-year-old made 17 appearances for Philadelphia Union in all competitions this season, scoring one goal in the process.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 13: Olwethu Makhanya #29 of the Philadelphia Union controls the ball against Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium on May 13, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images) (Alex Menendez)

Thabiso Monyane (Chiefs)

Despite having enjoyed good form with Amakhosi this season, Monyane’s position in the final squad is in doubt. In his position, Broos is likely to select the tried and tested Khuliso Mudau and Thabang Matuludi.

Thabiso Monyane of Kaizer Chiefs attemps a scissor kick at goal during the 2026 Nedbank Cup game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 4 February 2026. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Lebogang Maboe (Chiefs)

After reviving his career at Amakhosi this season, his standout performances earned him a spot in Broos’s preliminary 32-man squad. However, in the midfield, Broos is likely to go with Mbatha, Mokoena and Sithole, all three having been part of previous camps for the past few years.