Chiefs did right by letting coaching duo go − Katsande

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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 28: Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze and Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

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Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande says the club made the right call by parting ways with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, despite the duo guiding them to a third-place finish in the league.

Amakhosi revealed on Tuesday that Kaze and Ben Youssef, who took over early in the season after the club sent Nasreddine Nabi packing, won’t have their contracts renewed as they look for an experienced coach.

The duo guided the Glamour Boys to third place in the Betway Premiership table with 54 points, Amakhosi’s best-points tally since the 2019/20 campaign. Chiefs also moved from ninth place last year to a Confed Cup place this time.

“Football is a business, so certain decisions must be made,” Katsande, who won the league with Amakhosi in 2013 and 2015, told Sowetan.

“Kaizer Chiefs are an ambitious club, so of course, the co-coaches have done well. They deserve a nod, but if you look before the season ended, it was clear that management wanted the Champions League spot.

“Going back to the Confed Cup, it’s good, but the club made it clear in the beginning that they want to finish in the top two. Look at Mamelodi Sundowns; they won the second star, and Orlando Pirates won the league.

“The minute Pirates won the league, there was pressure on Chiefs no matter what. I’m not surprised because at the end of the day, the club needs to win the league.

“Yes, the coaches did well from where the club were in the previous seasons, but it is not enough. They qualified for the Confederation Cup, but there is no trophy.”

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Pitso Mosimane’s names have been mentioned as possible replacements, and Katsande feels it’s about time Amakhosi hired a pedigreed coach.

“We need a serial winner who can control the dressing room. It will be easy for Pitso to flourish in this environment. He is a serial winner,” he said.

“I’m sure the coach who is going to be hired has been looking at how the team plays...the players we have and where he needs to beef up. Good coaches know how to hit the ground running and bring the winning mentality.”

Kaze and Khalil’s record

Matches coached: 39

Wins: 19

Draws: 11

Defeats: 9

Sowetan