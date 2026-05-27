SOWETAN | Downs, Bucs take SA football to new heights

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Mamelodi Sundowns arrive in Pretoria lead by coach Miguel Cardoso the team is on a trophy tour following their win of the CAF championship. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

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Mamelodi Sundowns’ triumph in the CAF Champions League was due reward for their consistency in the competition, since turning winning it into one of their most cherished goals more than a decade ago.

Having come close last year, when they lost to Egypt upstarts Pyramids in the final, Downs made amends this time around, beating AS FAR of Morocco 2-1 on aggregate to lift the continental title.

The win on Sunday made it three Champions League titles for SA, following Orlando Pirates’ historic win in 1995, which Sundowns replicated in 2016, and again this past weekend.

Historically, continental competitions have been too difficult for SA teams to compete in or even take seriously. Some years ago, our teams would go half-heartedly into these clashes, preferring instead to prioritise domestic football.

But to their credit, Masandawana changed the perception long ago, when they were still led by Pitso Mosimane. The revered coach made sure they went full steam in the Champions League, even though the challenges included a hectic schedule.

Sundowns circumvented this by signing a quality, all-round squad, making sure they could compete on all fronts without complaining about the programme. Playing three games a week became the norm.

Added to the hefty schedule were some international matches, which the likes of Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena have to contend with.

So the triumph in Rabat is a joy to behold. Sundowns brought back a much-cherished trophy that should inspire generations to follow their lead. They proved it is doable, even though they lost their stranglehold on the Betway Premiership, which was ceded to Pirates.

We congratulate both sides for taking our football to new heights: Sundowns ending North Africans’ dominance in the CAF Champions League and Pirates making sure the monopoly of Downs’ one-horse race in the domestic championship comes to an end.

While we’re happy Bucs and Downs have elevated our football, we urge the PSL to ensure they fully support teams who participate in continental football by easing their schedule, as suggested by Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.

He may have come across as whingy, but Cardoso has a point. If Pirates had progressed further in the Champions League, would they have faced the same schedule Downs did? Also, would they have been able to compete for both competitions?

It’s nearly impossible, which is why Sundowns should be lauded for staying competitive on all fronts, all these years.